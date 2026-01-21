Latifa bint Mohammed participates in WEF Davos 2026

DAVOS, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), participated in a panel discussion held as part of the World Economic Forum’s 2026 programme in Davos.

The session, titled ‘Stories and Strength,’ examined how global narratives are shaped in an era of heightened competition and fragmentation, and the growing role of perception, trust, and storytelling as essential levers of leadership across policy, markets, and society. It explored who shapes the story today, how credibility is built, and what responsible influence looks like in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Held at the Congress Centre in Davos and livestreamed to a global audience, the session convened international leaders and decision-makers from government, business, and civil society to exchange perspectives on the power of narrative in shaping confidence, cooperation, and long-term resilience.

The session brought together distinguished leaders spanning business and media, including Maurice Lévy, Emeritus Chairman of Publicis Groupe and Chair of the France Community of Chairpersons; and Richard W. Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of Edelman. The discussion was moderated by Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, whose editorial leadership brought a sharp focus on innovation and the narratives shaping the future of business, culture, and global influence.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed underscored that in today’s fragmented and polarised global environment, soft power is no longer built through volume or force, but through credibility and trust earned over time. She emphasised that integrity, consistency, and authenticity are the foundations upon which trust is sustained, particularly in a world saturated with competing narratives and heightened scepticism. In this context, action matters more than amplification, and credibility is built when values are lived rather than simply communicated.

"When we speak of soft power at the city level, it must begin with a purpose that goes beyond the institution itself to genuinely serve people and society. Once that purpose is clear, the responsibility is to act with integrity, authenticity, and consistency. Regardless of external pressures or changing circumstances, trust is built when values remain steady, and actions align with intent.”

Sheikha Latifa highlighted that the UAE’s approach has been rooted in practice rather than promotion, creating an environment where people from different backgrounds can live, work, and contribute with a sense of belonging. Drawing on the UAE’s experience, she noted that residents from 195 nationalities live side by side, arriving from diverse cultural, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds. They live, work, and thrive in an environment that respects them as they are, where they can speak their languages, practice their religions freely, and celebrate their cultures openly. Guided by a leadership that has instilled deep respect for others and a genuine openness to understanding different traditions, the UAE has become a place that embraces diversity, fostering a strong sense of belonging and shared ownership of the emirate’s success.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also highlighted culture and creativity as two of the most effective bridges between societies, transcending borders and languages. She noted that creativity invites curiosity, describing curiosity as the antidote to fear in an era often driven by anxiety and division. When people are curious, they listen; when they listen, understanding becomes possible.

At the heart of Sheikha Latifa’s reflections was the belief that preserving heritage while remaining open to the world is central to the UAE’s identity. “UAE is home to people from many cultures and nationalities; as Emiratis, we carry a deep responsibility to ensure that every voice feels seen and valued. UAE is often recognised for being forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive, but what truly defines us is our deep-rooted culture and traditions. We live our values every day in how we dress, how we welcome others, and how we interact with one another through hospitality, respect, and integrity. These values shape the fabric of our society and create a ripple effect across our communities. With so many stories and perspectives coexisting in one place, the unifying principle is a shared belief in collective success. In the UAE, when one person succeeds, that success is felt by all, and it is this spirit of mutual uplift that strengthens our society,” H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said.

In reflecting on what has been most effective in shaping and sharing the UAE’s story with the world, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised that credibility begins with action. She noted that trust is built by delivering on commitments, not by rhetoric. The UAE’s leadership, she added, sets a clear expectation that every strategy and initiative must translate into real outcomes, and that accountability is integral to progress. “The guiding purpose behind everything we do is the happiness and well-being of people; it is this principle that shapes our decisions and informs how we engage with the world,” she said.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also explained that meaningful storytelling starts with listening. Any strategy or initiative must be shaped in close dialogue with the communities it serves; in her case, the creative and cultural sectors. By engaging stakeholders from the outset, understanding their challenges, and working collaboratively across government and the private sector, strategies are developed with shared ownership and a clear purpose.

The panel discussion formed part of the programme of the WEF summit, held under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue,’ which calls for renewed cooperation and trust-building amid global complexity and rapid change.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed’s participation at Davos 2026 marks the second consecutive year she has led the UAE delegation to the World Economic Forum, following her leadership of the delegation in 2025. Her continued engagement at the summit reflects the UAE’s commitment to shaping global dialogue through culture and human connection, and to contributing perspectives rooted in collaboration and a belief in the power of dialogue to navigate global complexity.