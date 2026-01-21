DFWAC participates in 14th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) announced its participation in the 14th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The festival will run from 23rd January to 1st February at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood as part of Dubai Art Season, under the theme Dubai’s Visions, Narrating Our Future Identity, and within the framework of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, which places culture and the arts at the centre of community development.

DFWAC’s participation features an interactive artistic experience inspired by the Do You Know Me? game, launched in mid-2024 as part of the foundation’s initiatives to strengthen family and community communication. The experience is presented through an artistic mural and an interactive platform designed and implemented by Emirati talent, allowing visitors to engage directly with the game and receive it as a complimentary gift.

The initiative combines art and interaction to extend impact beyond visual display, encouraging dialogue and meaningful engagement within families and the wider community.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said the participation reflects DFWAC’s vision of using art as a tool for positive social impact. She noted that the experience aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family by promoting open dialogue and strengthening family bonds through innovative and accessible initiatives.

She added that art has the ability to rebuild connections within the family, describing the initiative as an opportunity for honest interaction that brings family members closer, away from screens and daily pressures.

Al Mansouri also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to empowering Emirati competencies and supporting national talent in developing creative, awareness-driven initiatives that emerge from and speak to the community.

Alanood AlMehairi, Creative Executive at Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and designer of the mural and game, said the visual identity is based on vibrant colours and a simple, welcoming design language that resonates with different age groups. She explained that the artwork transforms each question into a starting point for reflection, interaction and deeper understanding within a family-oriented setting.

Sikka Art and Design Festival is a cornerstone of Dubai’s creative scene, offering a platform that brings together diverse art forms, emerging talents and young artists from the UAE and the Gulf region. The festival programme includes exhibitions, workshops, specialised talks, public art installations, live performances and local food and beverage projects, reflecting Dubai’s dynamic creative landscape.