CDA draws record participation at Dubai Communicates in Sign Language virtual session

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- In a significant milestone underscoring Dubai’s firm commitment to social inclusion and the empowerment of People of Determination, the Community Development Authority (CDA) has set a new benchmark for community engagement through the ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ campaign.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, the initiative inspired the world’s largest virtual lesson in Emirati sign language, drawing record participation of more than 6,000 individuals.

This milestone aligns with Dubai’s humanitarian vision and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places social cohesion and quality of life at the heart of development priorities. The achievement further reinforces Dubai’s standing as a leading global model in empowering People of Determination and building an inclusive, sustainable society.

The initiative witnessed unprecedented engagement from government and private sector employees, as well as members of the wider community, including both citizens and residents. In addition, large-scale virtual participation highlighted the depth and authenticity of Dubai’s inclusive message. Participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds across the UAE came together in a unifying moment to learn the fundamentals of Emirati sign language, demonstrating strong community responsiveness and a growing collective awareness of shared responsibility in fostering inclusion.

The achievement was further strengthened through strategic collaboration among leading public and private entities, including The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai Health Authority, alongside educational institutions and private sector partners. This cross-sector collaboration reflected a unified commitment to advancing inclusion and social solidarity.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, stated, “Today, we celebrate the spirit of Dubai — a city that consistently turns ambition into reality. This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of thousands of participants from across sectors who demonstrated genuine commitment to learning sign language and building meaningful connections. I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to this success, which reaffirms Dubai’s continued progress toward becoming one of the world’s most inclusive and supportive cities for People of Determination.”

She added, “This global record marks the beginning of a longer journey of growth and continuous improvement. Through the ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ initiative, we will continue working to ensure that sign language becomes an integral part of our community fabric, enabling every individual to communicate effectively and with dignity. We firmly believe that investing in people is the highest form of investment, and this achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to building a future where no one is left behind.”

The ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ initiative serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness of the importance of Emirati sign language and its role in empowering people facing hearing loss and People of Determination with hearing disabilities. The unified lesson aimed to build authentic and effective communication bridges across society, promoting values of diversity and mutual respect by introducing the fundamentals of Emirati sign language as an essential element of deaf culture and its rich human heritage.

The initiative emphasises that sign language is a complete and sophisticated language — one that conveys meaning with clarity and precision through a visual form of expression, fostering deeper understanding and purposeful communication among individuals.

The Dubai Communicates in Sign Language initiative aspires to position Dubai among the world’s leading cities in integrating sign language through an advanced ecosystem of smart and digital services. It encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of training and awareness programmes targeting diverse segments of society, the development of innovative real-time translation technologies, and the training of government and private sector employees in the fundamentals of Emirati sign language. These efforts aim to ensure seamless, dignified, and accessible services for People of Determination with hearing disabilities, while embedding sign language as a daily mode of interaction across key public spaces — reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in delivering inclusive, people-centered services.

The initiative successfully set a new Guinness World Record, exceeding over 6,000 participants, surpassing the previous record established in India in 2017 with 1,442 participants. This milestone once again underscores Dubai’s global leadership in launching impactful, sustainable humanitarian initiatives that place people at the centre and reflect the values of tolerance, inclusion, and shared humanity.