Emirates Litfest 2026 opens with 200 speakers from over 40 countries

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 18th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature opened today at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, marking the best-by-far edition of the region’s most important literary event.

Now in its 18th year, the Festival has become a key event on the global literary calendar, where conversations go beyond the page.

Across a week of sessions, workshops and experiences, some of the world’s best-selling writers meet their Dubai audience. For seven days, from 21–27 January, Dubai hosts a packed programme that brings readers and writers together and places the Festival at the heart of the city’s cultural scene.

This year, the Festival welcomes nearly 200 speakers from over 40 countries, from internationally bestselling authors Wole Soyinka, Hoda Barakat, Jung Chang, Saud Alsanousi, Oliver Jeffers, Alawiya Sobh, Ruth Ware, Ezzat Elkamhawi, Vir Das, Sultan Al Amimi, Curtis Jobling, Omer Taher, Eowyn Ivey, Dai Rahmi, MC Grammar, Asma Khan, Abdulrahman Alhemeiri, Aube Rey Lescure, Naeema Al Hosani, and Shamma Al Bastaki. From gripping storytelling sessions, inspiring panels to hands-on workshops, the programme spans over 200 events, including Conversations, performances, Writers’ Corner, and Family Activities.

The Festival opened in the presence of Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Under-Secretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector of the Ministry of Culture, along Dr. Rafia Ghubash, Founder of the Women's Museum, Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates, Dubai Abulhoul, Founder of Fikr Institute, and Lieutenant Colonel Hamdan Al Suwaidi.

With the opening ceremony conceived as a moment of reflection before the pace of the Festival unfolds, the one-hour event offered audiences a deliberate pause at the start of the week. The morning opened with a musical performance by The National Youth Strings Camerata, and concluded with a performance by the Repton School Choir, both of which were met with a standing ovation. The ceremony was hosted by Alyaa AlMansoori and featured speeches, stories, and poetry by Erth Dubai, Shamma Al Bastaki, Rachel Bright, Mehran Gul, and Dr. Afra Atiq. Attendees were led to the venue by a majestic parade organized by Dubai Police, featuring police horses and students from Hemaya School.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: “This Festival is about more than books; it’s about hope, human connection, the questions we carry, the lives we live, and the stories that help us make sense of them. It is for the parent teaching their child their mother tongue, the young professional learning to navigate a complex world, and the reader seeking truth in uncertain times. Come, listen, read, and leave with something that stays with you long after the Festival ends.”

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates, said: “We're proud to sponsor the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and support its continued growth as one of Dubai's most diverse and accessible cultural events. With a programme that appeals to all ages and backgrounds, the Festival continues to offer audiences meaningful opportunities for education, engagement, and entertainment, and plays a vital role in Dubai's cultural landscape.”

Dubai Culture is supporting two strands: ‘Bil Emirati’, celebrating the UAE’s finest creatives, and ‘Translation’, highlighting translation as a cultural bridge. It is also backing the Literary Luminary Prize, which honours Emirati storytellers whose work inspires young creatives and strengthens the UAE’s standing as a global literary hub; This year and on the centenary of his birth, the Festival celebrates the legacy of Emirati poet and statesman Sultan bin Ali Al Owais, a figure who left an indelible mark on both the cultural and economic landscapes of the UAE and the Arab world. Abdulhamid Ahmed and Ibrahim Al Hashimy attended the opening ceremony and received the prize on behalf of Sultan bin Ali Al Owais, in their capacity as representatives of the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.

The Festival continues to celebrate Emirati creativity and voices through its programme, shining a spotlight on the nation’s remarkable talent and cultivating connections between Emirati authors, thinkers, and the wider global literary community.

The Festival’s distinguished lineup includes Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation; Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation; Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; and travel documenter Ibrahim Al Thahli.

Featured authors and poets include Shihab Ghanem, Nadia Al Najjar, Fatima Al Mazrouie, Safia AlShehi, Maryam AlZarooni, Dr. Afra Atiq, Salha Obaid and Ali AlShaali. Children’s literature is represented by Hessa Almehairi, Maitha Al Khayat, Rawan Alyahmadi, Noura Al Khoori, and Ebtisam Al-Beiti.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, emphasised the importance of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and its pivotal role in highlighting the vibrancy and richness of Dubai’s cultural ecosystem. She noted that the event has successfully cemented its position as a leading international platform, attracting a distinguished group of writers, thinkers, creatives, and literary figures from the UAE and around the world.

She said, “The festival is one of the most significant events on Dubai’s calendar. Since its inception, it has become a dynamic space that brings together literary and intellectual voices from across the globe, celebrating their achievements through a diverse programme that encourages dialogue and connection. It has also helped spotlight inspiring perspectives and created meaningful opportunities for local talent to exchange ideas, expertise, and experience, strengthening the emirate’s cultural landscape.”

She also expressed the Authority’s pride in its strategic partnership with the festival, describing it as a strong model of collaboration that nurtures and empowers Emirati and UAE-based practitioners, supports the growth of the sector, and reinforces Dubai’s status as a global hub for the creative economy.”

Festival goers can enjoy a variety of strands and activities tailored to diverse interests, including State of Now for big picture cultural commentary, How To for practical insights, Fantastic Fiction for lovers of storytelling, Writers’ Corner for creative craft, and LitFest Families along with LitFest After Hours and Artists’ Souq for engaging experiences.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature continues until 27th January 2026, promising a week like no other. From the desert-inspired Desert Stanzas to hands-on craft sessions for aspiring young writers, and intimate masterclasses with some of the world’s most celebrated authors, the Festival is a multi-sensory celebration of storytelling. Visitors can explore new perspectives, share ideas, and discover the joy of reading in ways that feel alive, immediate, and unforgettable.