Frontier25 signs MoU with Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Frontier25, a UAE-based climate action advisory, and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) committing to working together to promote and develop their sustainability goals, including but not limited to promoting and developing impact investment, ocean innovation, and blue finance.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of Frontier25 and The Climate Tribe, met with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco in September 2025 to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in environmental conservation and lay the foundation for future collaboration.

The MoU between Frontier25 and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation strengthens their mutual commitment to climate action.

The announcement was made at the 10th edition of the Ocean Innovators Platform, co-hosted by Frontier25 and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Ocean Innovators Platform was launched in 2022 by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to spotlight and elevate breakthrough solutions that can help accelerate the sustainable transition of ocean-related sectors, including the waste management, seafood, and maritime industries.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said, “The growth of the blue economy does not rely on how much more we can gain but rests on how much more we can give. So much of the world below remains unknown, and yet our lives depend on it. To thrive on the surface, we must take care of what lies beneath.”

Today, the UAE’s maritime industries contribute around 37 billion dollars to the UAE’s annual GDP. Globally, the blue economy surpasses 2.2 trillion dollars, more than doubling in the last 30 years. Reports suggest that this could rise to 3 trillion dollars by 2030. However, recent research suggests that human impact on marine environments could double by 2050, with pollution, overfishing, and the effects of climate change are all putting pressure on marine ecosystems.

Olivier Wenden, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, said, “Ocean innovation sits at the crossroads of environmental responsibility and economic opportunity. This 10th Ocean Innovators Platform in Abu Dhabi highlights the maturity of the blue economy and the strong regional appetite for solutions that accelerate low-carbon transition and sustainable shipping. The United Arab Emirates’ dynamism in this field reinforces the foundation’s plan to open a branch in the region to scale impactful initiatives.”