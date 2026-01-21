Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Canada, Serbia, Bangladesh

FUJAIRAH, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at his office at the Amiri Diwan, separately, Tracy Reynolds, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE, and Tareq Ahmed, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi welcomed the guests, who came to greet him, and wished them success in their duties.

The meetings included discussions on a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance cooperation and support bilateral relations and shared interests across various fields.

The ambassadors praised the comprehensive development witnessed by the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE across all sectors.

The meetings were attended by Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.