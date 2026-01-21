Elite global stars to compete in 'Road to Dubai' Mixed Martial Arts Championship

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), in cooperation with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, has announced the organisation of the “Road to Dubai” Mixed Martial Arts Championship, scheduled to take place on 7th February at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, featuring a select group of the world’s leading mixed martial arts fighters.

The event will include a series of high-level bouts, headlined by the highly anticipated lightweight world title contest between British fighter Alfie Davis and reigning champion Usman Nurmagomedov, in a matchup regarded as one of the most prominent mixed martial arts encounters of the current season in the region.

Preliminary bouts are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Dubai time, with the main bout scheduled for 9:00 p.m., amid expectations of strong spectator attendance, reflecting Dubai’s growing status as a global destination for hosting major international sporting events.

The championship is part of Dubai’s continued efforts to host leading global sporting events and to strengthen the presence of mixed martial arts in the region, in line with the emirate’s vision to support and develop the sports sector and reinforce its position on the international sports map.

In this regard, Alfie Davis expressed his readiness for the upcoming bout against lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, describing the fight as a significant milestone in his professional career.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Davis said the bout represents an important test for both fighters, noting that the outcome will be determined inside the cage. He added that he respects Nurmagomedov’s achievements, while expressing confidence in his own ability to control the pace of the fight and apply pressure throughout the contest.

Davis noted that his professional journey has provided him with valuable experience in overcoming challenges, stating that the path leading to this fight included several demanding stages. He added that he currently feels in optimal physical and mental condition.

He also pointed out that his participation in the 2025 Professional Fighters League Championship marked a turning point in his career, after securing a series of decisive victories that culminated in winning the tournament title, earning him the opportunity to compete for the world championship.

Davis emphasised that competing in Dubai holds special significance for him, noting that fighting in front of a diverse international audience serves as additional motivation to deliver a strong performance.

Mixed martial arts fans are anticipating the championship as a major sporting event combining high-level competition with professional organisation, further highlighting Dubai’s prominent role in hosting major international sporting championships.