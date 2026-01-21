GCAA kicks off 'Promising Future' Career Fair with 27 leading aviation entities

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first day of the “Promising Future” Career Fair in Civil Aviation kicked off today, organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

The event features the participation of 27 entities, including government authorities, airlines, manufacturers, and academic institutions related to the sector.

The fair witnessed unprecedented turnout, with over 13,000 students and job seekers registered to participate across the two days of the event.

Commenting on the event, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "We are delighted by this remarkable turnout, which reflects the success of this initiative and the keen interest of the next generation in the opportunities offered by the UAE’s aviation sector. We also highly appreciate the positive response, engagement, and active participation of our partners in the aviation sector, which played a key role in the success of this initiative and in reinforcing the concept of integrated collaboration among the sector’s various entities."

He added, “Civil aviation is not only a major economic driver, providing nearly one million direct and indirect jobs and contributing around 18% of the country’s GDP, but it is also a hub for innovation, technological advancement, and the attraction of top talent and expertise. The upcoming period will witness significant transformations in the sector due to technological developments, automation, artificial intelligence, sustainable aviation solutions, and advanced air mobility. Therefore, organizing a career fair that unites all training and employment entities in civil aviation is an essential step to explore new opportunities and understand the sector’s future needs."

During the first day, the GCAA announced the launch of a new award for aviation research, named the AeroPioneers Research Award, which aims to recognize outstanding student research that contributes to aviation safety, security, and the development of future aviation systems.

The award also seeks to support research that delivers practical value to the GCAA through regulation development, process improvement, and evidence-based decision-making, while encouraging studies that enrich aviation knowledge in alignment with national and international priorities and promote continuous improvement in safety, efficiency, and regulatory frameworks.

The fair features 20 career talk sessions across the two days, presented by participating airlines, airports, and national aviation entities, highlighting professional opportunities, required skills, and success stories in the sector. The first day included sessions by Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airways, SANAD, Airbus, Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), gulf aircraft & engineering services (GAES), as well as the “Love Your Sky” campaign.

The Career Fair is held under the patronage of a number of strategic partners. The Platinum Sponsors include Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Aviation Group, the Gold Sponsor is SANAD, and the Silver Sponsor is Airbus.

The “Promising Future” Career Fair provides an unprecedented platform to enhance direct engagement between leading aviation institutions and the next generation of national talent, while demonstrating the importance of unifying all training and employment entities under one roof to strengthen collaboration and integration across the UAE civil aviation sector.

Among the participants in the exhibition, alongside the GCAA, are: the UAE Space Agency, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Fujairah International Airport, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Etihad Engineering, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Dubai Air Navigation Services, SANAD, Airbus, Archer, Multi-Level Group (MLG) and academic institutions such as Emirates Aviation Academy, University of Sharjah, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Fujairah Aviation Academy.