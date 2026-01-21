ALC showcases knowledge initiatives at Cairo International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, organised by the General Egyptian Book Organisation and running from 21st January to 3rd February, 2026, showcasing its key knowledge, cultural and professional initiatives.

Through its participation, the ALC is highlighting its role in promoting the Arabic language, advancing translation and supporting the creative industries. It is presenting more than 525 titles, including 105 new releases from initiatives such as the Kalima Translation Project, Esdarat and the Basaer series of research papers and studies, covering a wide range of cultural and knowledge fields, alongside publications related to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The ALC is also promoting the programmes of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, while holding meetings with book fair directors, publishers’ associations, writers, researchers and media representatives, as well as specialists in modern technologies. These engagements aim to exchange expertise and attract leading industry figures to participate in the 2026 edition of the fair.

A cultural programme featuring Emirati and Arab intellectuals addresses key literary and cultural issues and highlights the ALC’s flagship projects and awards. Among the main sessions is Cultural work as a foundation for nation building, which explores the role of culture in shaping societies through Arab experiences and milestones.

The programme includes a book signing and discussion of The Artificial Womb… A World Beyond Human Reproduction, examining future human transformations, alongside sessions dedicated to the ALC’s major awards. These include the Kanz Al Jeel Award session on visual arts inspired by the poetry of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Sard Al Thahab Award session focusing on unpublished short stories, and a session marking the twentieth anniversary of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and its global cultural impact.

The ALC is also organising a professional forum on Arab digital publishing, highlighting efforts to expand the global reach of Arabic content through collaboration with international publishing and technology companies.

Established in 1969, the Cairo International Book Fair is one of the largest cultural events in the Middle East, attracting around two million visitors annually. This year’s edition features 1,457 publishing houses from 83 countries.