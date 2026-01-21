Latifa bint Mohammed meets with UNDP Administrator

DAVOS, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met Alexander De Croo, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a number of senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting sustainable development efforts at both the regional and global levels, and to strengthening partnerships with international organisations, particularly the UNDP.

She also emphasised that such cooperation contributes to achieving shared development goals and supports the building of more resilient, inclusive societies capable of addressing future challenges.

The discussion covered a range of shared development priorities, including advancing comprehensive and sustainable development pathways, fostering innovation in development policies, enhancing government operating models, and building resilient economies able to adapt to economic and social shifts. The role of culture and knowledge in supporting long-term development goals was also highlighted.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of greater regional and international coordination amidst an increasingly complex global landscape.

Both sides stressed that joint action and multilateral cooperation are essential pillars for achieving sustainable development, strengthening stability, and improving quality of life for communities.