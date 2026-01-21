Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with five teams

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed its participation in the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, scheduled to take place from 7th to 11th February 2026 at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

Kazakhstan will compete with five teams in this year’s challenge, including one all-female team, reflecting the country’s strong commitment and high level of readiness for the competition.

The participation follows an outstanding performance in the previous edition, where Kazakhstan’s Sunkar Team secured second place overall in the sixth edition of the challenge.

The Sunkar Team finished as runners up with a total of 470 points, narrowly trailing the Chinese Police Team B, which claimed first place with 480 points.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is recognised as one of the world’s largest and most prestigious tactical team competitions, bringing together elite specialised units from police forces around the globe. The sixth edition achieved a Guinness World Records entry for hosting the highest number of participating countries in a specialised SWAT competition, with 46 countries taking part.

The challenge aims to promote the exchange of expertise among tactical units, showcase the latest international practices in rapid intervention operations, and assess operational readiness and efficiency.

Teams compete across five demanding challenges that test tactical skills, physical fitness, precision, and teamwork, with points accumulated daily towards the overall championship title.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event and support the participating teams throughout the competition.