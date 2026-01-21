DCT Abu Dhabi announces line-up of partners, programmes, awards for Terra 2026 in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the programme for the 14th Terra World Congress on Earthen Architecture, set to take place in Al Ain from 13th to 16th April, 2026.

Organised by DCT Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the International Scientific Committee on Earthen Architectural Heritage (ICOMOS-ISCEAH), Terra 2026 will explore the theme Managing change in earthen cultural landscapes. The programme focuses on transmitting earthen heritage, safeguarding cultural landscapes, innovation in earthen architecture and resilience to environmental and human-induced vulnerabilities.

The congress is supported by a wide network of international partners, including CRAterre, the Getty Conservation Institute, ALIPH, the Royal Institute of British Architects Gulf Chapter, PROTERRA, SoHath – 100 Hands Foundation for Building Artisans, ICOMOS-ISCARSAH, ICOMOS-ISCCL, Al Ain Municipality and United Arab Emirates University.

Ahead of the congress, a pre-congress programme will offer immersive workshops and seminars designed to deepen engagement with earthen heritage. Activities include a co-creative community project at a historic earthen site in Al Ain, the Earth Across Continents workshop bringing together master artisans from three continents, and Digitally Crafted Earth, which combines traditional methods with digital fabrication techniques to design a climate-responsive earthen pavilion.

Between 10th and 12th April, additional workshops will address topics such as World Heritage and earthen cultural landscapes, community-led dialogue shaping the Terra declaration, urban conservation challenges and disaster preparedness for earthen heritage, including a hands-on exercise at Qattara Oasis.

The main congress programme from 13th to 16th April will feature keynote speeches, parallel sessions, expert meetings, panel discussions and thematic tours. Key highlights include the launch of the Strategic Directions Report by ISCEAH and the Getty Conservation Institute, a panel on structural building codes and standards, and specialist sessions on conserving decorated earthen surfaces.

Further sessions will examine post-crisis recovery of cultural heritage, contemporary applications of earthen architecture and global knowledge exchange through expert meetings and plenary discussions. The programme will also include the TURAB Prize ceremony and the announcement of the Terra Landscape-Architectural Award, recognising excellence and innovation in earthen architecture.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore Al Ain through curated thematic tours, followed by post-congress tours across Abu Dhabi and other emirates showcasing the UAE’s earthen heritage and conservation initiatives.

Terra 2026 brings together global experts to address archaeological sites, cultural landscapes, traditional and modern construction techniques and new architecture. Al Ain’s selection as host marks the first time an Arab country has hosted the World Congress on Earthen Architecture, positioning the UAE as a key contributor to global discourse on earthen heritage and sustainable architecture.