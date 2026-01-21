Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches 'Your Home Is a Trust' campaign

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launched the “Your Home Is a Trust” campaign as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, reinforce a culture of prevention, and raise the level of community preparedness to protect lives and property.

The campaign focuses on promoting safe behaviors within homes, raising awareness of common household risks, and ways to prevent kitchen fires, ensuring the safe use of electrical appliances, introducing the types of fire extinguishers and the importance of smoke detectors, in addition to safety requirements for senior citizens and safety related to electric vehicles.

“Your Home Is a Trust” contributes to spreading awareness of basic first aid principles and the proper way to act when fires are discovered in their early stages, which enhances the speed of response and limits the escalation of risks.

The campaign includes the implementation of inspection and preventive visits to buildings and facilities, aimed at verifying compliance with safety requirements, identifying potential risks and addressing them, in addition to organising evacuation drills to raise the preparedness of individuals and facilities and enhance response speed in emergency situations, as well as organising awareness workshops and lectures.

The campaign also includes the dissemination of guidance messages through the Authority’s digital platforms, the platforms of strategic partners, and media outlets, in addition to screens in shopping malls, residential buildings, and cinemas, ensuring that awareness messages reach all segments of society.

The Authority affirmed that the campaign comes within an integrated preventive approach that enhances community partnership and reinforces the concept of shared responsibility, contributing to building a safer and more sustainable society.