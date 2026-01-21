Fifth Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches tomorrow

DUBAI, 21st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Rory McIlroy has set his sights on a fifth Hero Dubai Desert Classic crown as he begins the 2026 DP World Tour season, marking 20 years since his debut at Emirates Golf Club.

The world number two enjoyed a landmark 2025 season, becoming the sixth male player in history to complete the career Grand Slam with victory at the Masters. He later claimed his second Amgen Irish Open title, helped Team Europe retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and lifted the Harry Vardon Trophy for a seventh time to finish as Europe’s number one.

Despite the achievements, the 36-year-old said his focus remains on approaching every tournament with the same motivation, including this week’s event in Dubai. He stressed the importance of enthusiasm, self-awareness and preparation, adding that results follow when the fundamentals are done right.

McIlroy arrives in Dubai after finishing tied third at last week’s Dubai Invitational, extending his record in the UAE to seven victories, eight runner-up finishes and 37 top-10 results. The tournament also marks two decades since he first competed at Emirates Golf Club as a 16-year-old amateur, as he targets an unprecedented fifth Dallah Trophy.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton described his return to Dubai as “surreal” as he prepares for his first start on the 2026 Race to Dubai. The Englishman won last year’s title by one shot and highlighted the event as a season priority. A win this week would see him move ahead of Jon Rahm as the most successful Rolex Series player since its launch in 2017.

Former champion Viktor Hovland also begins his 2026 campaign this week after a top-25 finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. The Norwegian said recent progress has improved his consistency and expressed optimism about the season ahead.

Off the course, spectators can enjoy Tournament Town with live entertainment, the Eat Street food hub and an expanded Kids Zone. General admission is free on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd January. Weekend tickets cost AED100 in advance or AED125 at the venue, while children under 17 receive free entry when accompanied by an adult.

There is no public parking at Emirates Golf Club, and visitors are advised to use public transport. Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station on the Red Line is located directly outside the venue, with additional access via bus route 83 and taxi drop-off points throughout the tournament.