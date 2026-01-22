EDGE secures order to supply 168 advanced unmanned helicopters

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been awarded two landmark contracts to supply the advanced ANAVIA HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the Ministry of Defence.

The contracts hold major significance as one of the world’s largest orders to date for autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UASs).

Under the contracts, EDGE entity ANAVIA, a Switzerland-based company specialising in designing and manufacturing advanced UASs, will produce and deliver 76 HT-100 and 92 HT-750 rotary-wing UASs to the Ministry of Defence.

Jon Andri Jörg, CEO of ANAVIA, said, “Our contracts with the Ministry of Defence highlights our ongoing dedication to enabling advanced unmanned intelligence and logistics operations through the latest technology in autonomous systems. The global security landscape is evolving towards an increasingly unmanned future, and while simultaneously contributing to the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem, ANAVIA will continue to innovate in developing high-performance systems that deliver industry-leading capabilities.”

The mission-proven HT-100 is an all-terrain, day/night, adverse-weather-capable unmanned helicopter designed as a rapidly deployable alternative to manned rotorcraft for intelligence and data-gathering missions.

The larger HT-750 is a multi-role unmanned helicopter designed for logistics missions, capable of transporting heavy payloads while maintaining exceptional flight stability.

The contracts, announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, are the latest development in EDGE’s commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s national security through supplying the latest technology in UASs at scale.