Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends live aerial demonstrations at UMEX and SimTEX 2026

AL AIN, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended a series of live demonstrations featuring unmanned aerial vehicles at Tilal Swaihan, as part of the seventh editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibitions (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibitions (SimTEX).

The programme started with the national anthem, followed by military band performances, then the Al Fursan aerobatic display team conducted an aerial formation flight, demonstrating a high level of precision, coordination and manoeuvring skills.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed also observed demonstrations from the Tilal Swaihan Mile Race Championship, which featured defensive and tactical exercises using unmanned aerial systems in an operational environment simulating real-world conditions. The demonstrations aim to enhance air defence capabilities, strengthen adaptability to future challenges, and ensure effective integration between advanced technologies and qualified human expertise across defence, security and civilian domains.

During the visit, Sheikh Zayed toured several pavilions operated by companies and entities participating in the live aerial displays, which showcased the latest innovative solutions in unmanned aerial systems and AI-enabled tactical technologies designed to enhance the operational efficiency of autonomous systems across land, sea and air.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed also reviewed advanced simulation systems for unmanned aerial vehicle operations presented at the accompanying exhibition, covering a wide range of defence, security, civilian, commercial, medical, environmental and humanitarian applications, including aerial medical evacuation, firefighting operations, and emergency response solutions in remote areas.

The exhibition also features a dedicated commercial zone, where participating companies and entities highlight unmanned systems solutions for smart mobility, modern cities, energy, and future supply chains, in addition to hosting panel discussions that facilitate the exchange of expertise, insights and knowledge among teams developing autonomous aviation solutions.

Participating entities are also showcasing virtual and digital training solutions aimed at enhancing readiness, developing skills, and building advanced operational capabilities capable of addressing the complexity of modern systems, while reflecting the integrated approach of UMEX in advancing technological innovation and SimTEX in strengthening human capacity development.