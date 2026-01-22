Masdar, EUDC to explore development of gigascale 24/7 renewable energy project in Uzbekistan

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a collaboration agreement with Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC) and the Republic of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy relating to the development of a gigascale round-the-clock clean energy project in the Central Asian nation.

The collaboration brings together Masdar’s clean energy leadership with EUDC’s utility-scale development platform, supporting Uzbekistan’s clean energy ambitions through strong cross-border partnerships.

Documents relating to the agreement were exchanged at a ceremony witnessed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan; Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan; and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

The proposed project will deliver up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power, with JSC Uzenergosotish, Uzbekistan’s state-owned joint-stock company, acting as offtaker.

Today’s announcement comes one year after Masdar launched the world’s first gigascale solar and battery storage project at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.

Suhail Al Mazrouei said, “This collaboration underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing the global energy transition through strategic partnerships and innovative, large-scale solutions. Projects of this scale show how clean energy can deliver reliable, round-the-clock power while supporting economic growth and energy security.”

"We value our strong partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan and look forward to expanding cooperation in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure. We are proud of Masdar’s leadership in delivering pioneering projects that set global benchmarks and translate national vision into impactful, real-world solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a trusted partner in building resilient and sustainable energy systems worldwide,” Al Mazrouei added.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said, “With our groundbreaking round-the-clock projects, Masdar is overcoming the challenge of intermittency and reimagining the potential of renewable energy for the information age. By leveraging our 20 years of experience in renewables and our expertise in battery storage, we can provide reliable, sustainable power at scale, meeting the needs of our customers today and their goals tomorrow. We look forward to working with our partners to bring this project to fruition, and to continuing our collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to help the nation achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.”

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), parent company of EUDC, and Chairman of EUDC, said, “This collaboration reflects EUDC’s commitment to partnering on utility-scale clean energy solutions that can deliver dependable, round-the-clock power. Together with Masdar and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy, we will explore a gigascale project that supports Uzbekistan’s clean energy ambitions and demonstrates how strong partnerships can help scale reliable renewables.”

The project will add to Masdar’s portfolio of renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan of around 2GW of clean energy capacity, with investments exceeding US$2 billion.

Most recently in November 2025, Masdar signed a Battery Storage Services Agreement with JSC Uzenergosotish to develop the nation’s largest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with a capacity of 300MW / 600MWh in the Navoi Region of Uzbekistan.

Masdar has already committed to building a gigascale solar and battery project in the UAE. Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) are developing a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS), the largest and most technologically advanced system of its kind in the world, in Abu Dhabi.

Masdar also signed a collaboration agreement with Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, in May 2025 to explore the development of a ‘24/7’ renewable energy project that will provide up to 500 megawatts (MW) of baseload power.

These round-the-clock projects are a game-changer for renewable energy, overcoming intermittency to produce gigascale baseload power at globally competitive tariffs, and providing a blueprint that can be replicated internationally to meet the growing demand for reliable, clean power.

The CIS region is a strategic market for Masdar as it targets a global portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030. Beyond its footprint in Uzbekistan, the company has an active presence across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere.