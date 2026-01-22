Saif bin Zayed visits ‘AEEDC Dubai 2026’

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026) during its 30th edition. AEEDC Dubai is recognised as the world’s largest annual event in dentistry and oral health, and was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed toured the exhibition halls in the presence of Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA).

During the tour, His Highness visited several international pavilions, global company stands, and participating health and medical entities, including the pavilion of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Guest of Honor for the 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai.

Sheikh Saif listened to detailed briefings from participants on the leading specialised solutions, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge digital innovations in dentistry, public health, and medical technology. He also engaged in direct dialogue with exhibitors and senior representatives of international medical companies and institutions, discussing the latest products and recent scientific and technological developments shaping the sector.

AEEDC Dubai 2026 concluded its activities yesterday, achieving record-breaking deals exceeding AED22 billion. The event witnessed extensive international participation, welcoming more than 80,000 visitors and participants from 192 countries, alongside 5,860 international brands represented by 4,316 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest medical technologies and solutions in dentistry and oral health.

Through this scale and impact, AEEDC Dubai reaffirmed its position as a leading global platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, while strengthening professional partnerships among major companies, experts, and health authorities at both regional and international levels.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani said, “With the conclusion of the 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai, we celebrate the exceptional achievements of this milestone edition, paving the way for AEEDC Dubai to enter its fourth decade of excellence and global achievement in dentistry and oral health. The event has once again demonstrated its ability to bring together leading international companies and experts on a single platform, fostering innovation, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and driving scientific, technological, and professional advancement across the region.”

AEEDC Dubai featured a wide range of activities, including honoring the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honor of the 30th edition, represented by Dr. Hisham Sitait, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), in recognition of Egypt’s prominent role in advancing medical education, strengthening scientific research, and deepening academic and medical cooperation with the UAE.

Additionally, AEEDC Dubai witnessed the announcement of the AEEDC Dubai Personality of the Year Award, which recognises an individual whose sustained and influential contributions have advanced dentistry on a global scale, through leadership in developing the dental sector, long-term impact across institutions and communities, and an active role in advancing the profession and strengthening its international presence.

Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, Consultant, Dubai Dental Services, Dubai Health, was honored for a career distinguished by dedication and pioneering contributions, particularly in supporting continuing medical education and reinforcing AEEDC Dubai’s position as a leading global scientific platform.

This honoring celebrates AEEDC Dubai’s achievements and marks the culmination of a journey spanning more than three decades, during which it has become a prestigious global destination with a prominent place on the international dental agenda, attracting widespread interest from experts, institutions, and academics worldwide.

The inaugural edition of the AlShammary and AlMadani International Dental Award, an initiative by Professor Abdullah AlShammary and Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, received more than 182 distinguished entries representing 31 nationalities, a clear indicator of the award's broad impact and the depth of the values it is based on within the global dental community.

In this context, the AlShammary and AlMadani International Award for the Outstanding Student category went to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences from the Republic of India received the award for the Model Educational Institution category.

The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority.

AEEDC Dubai stands as a leading global platform that brings together science, innovation, and practical expertise, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre of excellence in dentistry and oral health.