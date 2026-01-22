GPSSA, University of Dubai launch first specialised professional diploma programme

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the University of Dubai have announced a strategic partnership to launch the “Professional Pensions Diploma Program.” This initiative, the first of its kind at the university, aims to empower national talent and strengthen the foundations of economic and social stability.

The announcement was made during a formal signing ceremony at the University of Dubai's headquarters, attended by Firas Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, and Dr. Essa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, along with senior officials from both organisations.

The program is designed to prepare a new generation of highly skilled Emirati professionals with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise to meet the demands of the pensions and social security sector. It addresses the growing needs of local and regional job markets while bridging the knowledge gap in this specialised field.

Graduates will gain advanced knowledge and skills in pension systems, relevant legislation, investments, risk management, and financial services related to social security. This will enhance their employment prospects by providing clear career pathways within GPSSA and other financial and insurance institutions across the UAE, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to the sector's growth.

The curriculum blends theoretical education from the University of Dubai with practical insights and data from GPSSA on pension laws. Key modules include fundamentals of pension and social security systems, UAE regulatory legislation, governance and risk management, advanced FinTech applications in the pension sector, and professional ethics in serving contributors and beneficiaries.

Al Ramahi emphasised, “This partnership with the University of Dubai aligns with our vision to develop national talent and localize specialized knowledge in the pensions sector. The program will be a cornerstone for preparing Emirati professionals to lead the sector and ensure its sustainability, contributing significantly to the UAE's broader development goals.”

Dr. Al Bastaki added, "We are proud to collaborate with GPSSA on this unique program. It reflects the University of Dubai's commitment to offering innovative academic and training programmes that meet the evolving needs of the labor market. This program will provide participants with a competitive edge and open promising career opportunities in the dynamic and growing pensions and social security sector."

The UAE’s pension and social security sector has witnessed significant growth, with the number of insured individuals rising to 181,447 by the end of 2025—a growth rate of 24.3% compared to 2024. Additionally, the number of employers registered with the GPSSA increased to 30,404, representing a growth of 38.6% compared to 2024, which reflects the expanding scope of social security coverage.

This positive trend is driven by successful national initiatives supporting Emiratization policies (such as the Nafis program), which enhances the employment of Emiratis in the private sector. Furthermore, digital transformation through platforms like GPSSA’s Ma’ashi digital platform has facilitated the registration process for both the insured and employers, improving customer experience and boosting efficiency and performance. These efforts embody national objectives to achieve financial and family stability for citizens while fostering sustainable economic growth.