Global arbitration leaders convene in Abu Dhabi at arbitrateAD Annual Court Summit

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will take center stage in the global calendar of arbitration events as the Court of Arbitration of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) convenes for its flagship Annual Court Summit on 28 January 2026 from 4–6 pm (followed by a reception). The Summit is held in coordination with the International Bar Association’s 27th Annual IBA Arbitration Day events taking place in Abu Dhabi on 28th–29th January 2026.

The Summit will place the Centre and its Court of Arbitration at the heart of global conversations regarding the future of dispute resolution, bringing together senior judges, leading arbitration practitioners, policymakers and business leaders for high-level dialogue on the evolving role of courts and arbitral institutions in delivering effective, future-ready dispute resolution frameworks.

Dr Ali Bin Harmal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD, said, "arbitrateAD is committed to building a dispute resolution ecosystem that meets the demands of global commerce. Hosting the Court Summit while the IBA arbitration delegates are in Abu Dhabi for the IBA’s signature arbitration event places arbitrateAD and its Court at the centre of conversations about practical, enforceable solutions that protect commercial relationships and accelerate project delivery."

Maria Chedid, the President of the Court of Arbitration of arbitrateAD, said, "Our Court of Arbitration, composed of globally recognised arbitration practitioners each having decades of experience, is dedicated to upholding procedural integrity, strengthening the interface between national courts and arbitral tribunals, and ensuring that arbitration delivers fair, enforceable, and timely outcomes for parties across the region and the globe."

The IBA Arbitration Day 2026 full-day conference, taking place on 29 January at the Rosewood, is held under the theme “New Horizons”, exploring how technology, emerging sectors and global shifts are reshaping international arbitration. Within this context, the arbitrateAD Court Summit will offer a dedicated forum for its Court of Arbitration Members to provide insight into the institution’s operations and priorities.

By convening the Court Summit to coincide with IBA Arbitration Day, arbitrateAD reaffirms its shared commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue throughout the global legal and business communities.

arbitrateAD’s continued growth and international recognition provide a strong foundation for this year’s Summit. In 2025, the Centre was recognised at the Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Awards, receiving the Award for “Arbitral Institution That Impressed”, reflecting its rising global profile.

The Centre’s launch of the official Arabic version of its Arbitration Rules during Dubai Arbitration Week further strengthened accessibility and inclusivity across the region. The Centre is now set to launch two new sets of rules at the upcoming Annual Court Summit, significantly expanding arbitrateAD’s service offering and extending it to dispute avoidance as well as dispute resolution. These new rules underscore the Centre’s continued commitment to innovation and international best practices, with a particular focus on dispute avoidance mechanisms consistent with the global shift towards more proactive dispute resolution approaches that aim to preserve commercial relationships and enhance project certainty.

With one week remaining, registration remains open for this important gathering of arbitration professionals, in-house counsel, government representatives, and business leaders from the region and across the globe. You are encouraged to secure your seat as soon as possible as the event is expected to reach full capacity.