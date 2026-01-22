Sharjah Ruler receives sons of reciter Abdul Basit Abdul Samad

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday morning the sons of the late Sheikh Abdul Basit Mohammed Abdul Samad, and launched the smart application “Al Moeen”, at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

Sharjah Ruler welcomed the guests and expressed his pride in the distinguished status of Sheikh Abdul Basit Abdul Samad and in his lasting contributions to serving the Holy Quran and its recitation.

He highlighted the Sheikh’s attainment of certification in the seven Quranic readings and the profound impact he left on the hearts of Muslims around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah continues to support initiatives and projects dedicated to serving the Holy Quran and its sciences. He stressed the importance of employing modern technologies to preserve the Quranic heritage and transmit it to future generations, in a way that strengthens noble Islamic values, keeps pace with the spirit of the times, and embodies Sharjah’s cultural and humanitarian mission.

The sons of Sheikh Abdul Basit Mohammed Abdul Samad expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception and for honouring renowned Quran reciters, which reinforces Sharjah’s position and role in serving the Holy Quran, its sciences, and its distinguished figures.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan then toured the Museum of Renowned Reciters at the Academy, where he inaugurated the corner dedicated to the belongings of Sheikh Abdul Basit Mohammed Abdul Samad. The exhibit showcases a collection of photographs and personal items documenting the Sheikh’s life, his meetings with scholars, officials, and international figures. His Highness also viewed a documentary presentation highlighting aspects of the Sheikh’s upbringing, life journey, his beginnings in Quranic recitation, and his contributions to serving the Holy Quran.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the exhibits, including Qurans, gramophone and tape-recording devices left by the late Sheikh, as well as a collection of personal letters handwritten by him, his Quranic certification, and several medals he received from countries around the world.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah presented the sons of Sheikh Abdul Basit Mohammed Abdul Samad with a certificate of appreciation for granting their father’s rare belongings to the Museum of Renowned Reciters at the Holy Quran Academy. He commended their generous initiative, which will remain a lasting legacy preserving the Sheikh’s distinguished contributions to serving the Holy Quran. He also received a commemorative gift from the sons of Sheikh Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, who expressed their appreciation and gratitude for his ongoing efforts in serving the Holy Quran and its eminent figures.

On the sidelines of the reception, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah launched “Al Moeen” smart application by pressing on a tablet device. The application is a comprehensive smart Quran that relies on the latest artificial intelligence technologies and aims to enable users to recite and memorise the Holy Quran through an advanced interactive approach.

Sharjah Ruler viewed a visual presentation highlighting the key features of “Al Moeen” smart application, which combines scientific accuracy with ease of use. It offers smart recitation based on advanced voice recognition technology to follow recitation in real time, detect pronunciation errors and articulation points, and provide instant corrective feedback. It also includes intelligent memorisation and revision modes that build memorisation plans according to the user’s proficiency level, while adopting the Ottoman page layout of the Quran to ensure accuracy and consistency with the printed Quran.

“Al Moeen” application supports advanced search features via text or voice, as well as multilingual interfaces, translation and interpretation. The app supports Arabic, English, French and Urdu, and will be available on app stores across devices, making it suitable for users worldwide.

The reception was attended by Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tuneiji, Chairman of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah; Dr Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs; Dr Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; and a number of senior officials.