Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Al Dhafra Book Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2026, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 19th to 25th January at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra.

During the visit, Nahyan bin Mubarak toured a number of pavilions and publishing houses participating in the Festival, and explored their latest publications that promote the Arabic language and encourage a culture of reading across the community.

Nahyan bin Mubarak praised the outstanding activities of the Festival’s sixth edition, which coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, including panel discussions, interactive sessions, workshops, and programmes focusing on poetry and folk heritage and catering to all family members. These events further cement the Festival’s status as a must-attend cultural event that offers a comprehensive visitor experience blending culture, heritage, and the arts, while serving as a genuine platform that enriches cultural life in Al Dhafra.

Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, along with a number of official and cultural figures.

This year’s edition of the Festival reflects the ALC’s commitment to supporting sustainable reading, enabling creativity and creators, and developing literary and artistic talent among youth, in line with its mission to enrich society with knowledge and the UAE leadership’s vision to elevate cultural and intellectual excellence.

Visitors to the Festival can look forward to thousands of titles from the ALC’s own publications and from more than 110 publishing houses, along with a comprehensive programme featuring specialised activities led by experts in education and technology. This highlights the Centre’s role in strengthening knowledge, advancing Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision, and showcasing Al Dhafra’s distinguished cultural, intellectual, and heritage-based characteristics.

Al Dhafra Book Festival 2026 features events designed to meet visitors’ knowledge needs, nurture their love of folk heritage, and deepen their sense of national identity. Highlights include ‘Poetry Nights: Voices Loved by People’, which hosts the ‘Poets of the Future’ session for young talents, designed to develop their skills and deepen their connection to literary culture.

Additionally, sessions with poets from Al Dhafra feature panel discussions, poetry recitals, and folk arts performances. The Festival also presents the interactive ‘From Our Table’ live cooking experience, spotlighting the richness of Emirati cuisine as an integral part of national identity and enabling visitors to discover traditional dishes and how they are prepared.

As part of the Festival, Al Dhafra Fort hosted a special ceremony to honour winners of the third edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award. Furthermore, several partnerships were established at the event with government and private institutions, marking a significant step towards strengthening cooperation, knowledge exchange, and intergenerational dialogue.

The rich agenda of events offers a comprehensive visitor experience that reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to continued innovation and to enriching cultural life in the UAE.