CERT, Pipetec partner on talent, workforce development

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing LLC. on the sidelines of the inauguration of the company’s facility at KEZAD – Abu Dhabi, held in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and attended by representatives from government entities, as well as industrial and academic institutions.

Under the MoU, the collaboration focuses on students' development and workforce capability-building through training and applied initiatives that provide students with direct, hands-on exposure in manufacturing environments, alongside specialised training and professional development opportunities that support industry needs. Areas of cooperation include manufacturing-related capabilities, sustainability and ESG, smart manufacturing enabled by digital technologies, virtual reality (VR), digital twins in manufacturing, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology, in addition to applied projects, internship opportunities, and collaboration in research, development, and innovation.

Mohammed Gheyath, Chief Executive Officer of CERT, said, “With a long-standing track record in developing talents, CERT is committed to partnering with Pipetec to explore initiatives that connect applied training with real manufacturing needs, supporting both student development and workforce capability-building, and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic and industrial growth.”

Heena Kalantri, Director of Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing, said, “This MoU with CERT reflects Pipetec’s strong commitment to building future-ready talent and advancing manufacturing excellence in the UAE. By collaborating with academia, we aim to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world industrial application, while jointly driving innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation across the manufacturing sector.”

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of CERT and Pipetec to advancing the UAE’s national priorities through meaningful collaboration that delivers long-term value.