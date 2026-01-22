ADJD highlights legal frameworks for medical tourism

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has hosted a specialised forum on the legal frameworks governing medical tourism, aimed at strengthening legislation to support the sector and reviewing leading international practices that contribute to sustainable development in the emirate.

Held virtually, the forum brought together national and international experts, along with representatives from judicial, health, tourism and investment bodies. Discussions covered legal and regulatory mechanisms supporting medical tourism, focusing on licensing and accreditation standards, protecting patients’ rights while encouraging investment, and maintaining service quality and competitiveness.

Other sessions explored the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in healthcare, as well as legislative and investment incentives to promote public–private partnerships.

Participants recommended strengthening legislation to keep pace with digital advances, ensuring transparency and service quality, developing infrastructure for remote treatment, setting performance indicators for smart medical services, and establishing a specialised judicial track to resolve medical tourism disputes.

Through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, the Department continues to host international forums to promote specialised legal knowledge, enhance cross-sector dialogue, and support an agile legislative environment — reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation.