SIRBAI partners with EDGE to advance AI-powered swarming capabilities for unmanned aerial systems

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- SIRBAI, a specialist in autonomous defense solutions and intelligent swarm technologies, has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defense groups, to explore collaboration opportunities in advancing next-generation swarm capabilities for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Under the agreement signed by Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO, TII, and Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, in the presence of Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of EDGE, during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) 2026, held in Abu Dhabi, both companies will explore the potential deployment of SIRBAI’s advanced mission intelligence suite and AI-powered swarm technologies across EDGE’s portfolio of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous platforms.

The partnership follows a series of technology demonstrations in which EDGE evaluated and validated the performance of SIRBAI’s mission intelligence and swarm coordination technology stack, confirming its operational readiness, scalability, and real-world effectiveness. EDGE’s decision to partner with SIRBAI reflects a technology-led selection process based on proven capability, performance under operational conditions, and system-level maturity.

SIRBAI’s comprehensive solution consolidates command and control (C2), mission planning, and coordination systems into a single, intuitive platform, simplifying complex operations and enabling operators to make faster decisions and effectively manage UAV fleets.

The platform’s modular, scalable architecture enables seamless integration with existing systems, supporting a diverse range of operational scenarios, from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) to search and rescue (SAR), perimeter defense, convoy protection, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T).

As part of this collaboration, SIRBAI’s technology stack will be integrated across EDGE’s UAV ecosystem, spanning small man-portable platforms through to larger unmanned systems, including combat UAVs, MALE/HALE platforms, and UCAVs. This integration will also incorporate SIRBAI’s Combat Intelligence capabilities, enhancing target recognition, threat assessment, mission-level decision support, and real-time coordination across single and multi-platform operations.

Dr Najwa Aaraj stated, “This partnership represents a key step forward in our mission to deliver intelligent, AI-powered defence solutions that redefine tactical autonomy and operational effectiveness. By integrating SIRBAI’s cutting-edge swarm capabilities with EDGE’s field-proven systems, we are raising the bar for what autonomous platforms can achieve on today’s battlefield. Together, we are shaping the future of autonomous aerial defense, ensuring our partners are equipped to tackle evolving threats and complex operational challenges.”

Khaled Al Zaabi said, “EDGE is focused on building platforms that operate as part of an intelligent system rather than as standalone assets. This collaboration with SIRBAI supports that direction by strengthening how autonomy coordination and mission intelligence are integrated across our platforms. It reinforces our intent to deliver scalable capabilities that can be applied consistently across different operational contexts while preserving control assurance and operational confidence.”

This collaboration reaffirms a shared commitment to delivering advanced technologies and solutions, empowering defence forces to respond swiftly to emerging challenges and maintain a decisive tactical edge in today’s increasingly complex battlespace.