ERC's Ramadan programmes benefit 1.5 million people in UAE, 44 countries worlwide, costing AED60 million

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced that more than 1.5 million people inside the UAE and across 44 countries worldwide are benefiting from its Ramadan programmes this year, at an estimated cost exceeding AED60 million, as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate the impact of humanitarian conditions in a number of countries.

The programmes include the Ramadan food basket (Ramadan Ration), Iftar for fasting persons, breaking of the fast, Zakat Al Fitr, and Eid clothing.

The philanthropic organistion launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign for this year under the theme “Ramadan… Continuous Giving” during a press conference held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The conference reviewed the details of the campaign, which comes this year with broader scope and wider reach, in line with the quantitative and qualitative expansion of ERC's humanitarian programmes and charitable projects both locally and internationally.

In his address during the conference, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that this year’s Ramadan campaign falls within the organisation's initiatives marking the “Year of Family.”

He said that ERC’s humanitarian and development programmes and activities continue to grow inside and outside the UAE, under the guidance and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the ERC.

He noted that the increased allocations for this year’s Ramadan campaign have contributed to expanding the scope of beneficiaries locally and internationally and strengthening sustainable humanitarian impact.

Al Mazrouei added that the campaign’s activities aim to enhance communication with the UAE’s giving community and expand areas of partnership with various sectors, in support of the Authority’s national mission to widen the umbrella of beneficiaries and provide greater care to targeted groups.

ERC Secretary-General commended the significant role played by campaign partners from government and private entities, as well as national media outlets, for their continuous support of ERC’s humanitarian mission.

According to an ERC statement, around 395,000 beneficiaries inside the UAE are benefiting from Ramadan programmes this year, with a total value exceeding AED32.5 million, as part of an integrated package of initiatives targeting the most vulnerable families and individuals across the country’s emirates.

Internationally, ERC stated that more than one million beneficiaries in 44 countries across four continents are benefiting from Ramadan programmes for the year 1447 AH, at a cost of approximately AED27.5 million. These humanitarian interventions include food support, cash assistance, clothing, and seasonal aid, with priority given to countries facing significant humanitarian challenges.