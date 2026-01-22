Sharjah Taxi carries 9.31 million passengers in 2025

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Taxi announced that it transported more than 9.31 million passengers in 2025, achieving a growth of over 25% compared to 2024. This included 917,000 passengers who booked their journeys through the smart application “Yango”, in addition to 760,000 passengers served across the Eastern and Central regions.

Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director, Sharjah Taxi, said, ”These figures reflect the significant increase in demand for Sharjah Taxi’s services, underscoring the public’s confidence in the quality delivered by our vehicle fleet. This aligns with our vision of providing a distinguished transport experience that meets the needs of Sharjah Taxi users and reaffirms our commitment to the continuous development of the transport ecosystem and the enhancement of service standards.”

Al Kindi further emphasised that the company has introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles operating on both fuel and electricity, as part of a comprehensive plan to reduce pollution caused by vehicle emissions and to promote sustainable transportation in Sharjah. He noted that this reflects Sharjah Taxi’s ongoing efforts to enhance and improve the services provided to the public. He added that Sharjah Taxi aims to convert 100% of its vehicle fleet to environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles by 2027, in alignment with the Government of Sharjah’s environmental direction, based on the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the Emirate as an environmentally friendly destination.

Sharjah Taxi offers a comprehensive range of integrated services, including city taxi services, airport taxi services, women-only taxis, family taxis, luxury limousine services, school student transportation services (Rafaq), services for people with disabilities, as well as taxi services across the Eastern and Central regions.

Sharjah Taxi seeks to achieve a set of objectives aimed at delivering high-quality and innovative services, while ensuring the highest levels of comfort and convenience for taxi users. These efforts align with the Emirate of Sharjah’s adoption of innovative and sustainable strategies that contribute to customer satisfaction and happiness through the provision of safe, reliable, and forward-looking transportation services.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Taxi is one of the subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.