MoHESR, Tadweer Group launch workshops to unlock green waste value

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) to launch Waste-to-Value, a series of academic–industry workshops aimed at addressing priority challenges across the waste management value change.

The first such workshop was held at the World Future Energy Summit, with university research groups in attendance.

Taking place on the fringes of the World Future Energy Summit, the inaugural workshop focused on unlocking the value of green waste, underscoring the critical role resource recovery plays in the UAE’s broader circular economy ambitions.

Workshop activities explored ways to enhance waste segregation and feedstock quality whilst delivering tangible value for farmers and agricultural operators. In addition, the agenda included the examination of high-value conversion pathways, discussing how green waste can be transformed into market-relevant products through solutions that are technically appropriate, operationally feasible and financially viable.

As part of the partnership, MoHESR plays a central role in identifying relevant subject matter experts, facilitating matchmaking, and inviting academic experts from universities and research institutions to participate in the strategic discussions, focusing on green waste management as a priority.

Ibrahim Fikri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector, said, “The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is committed to helping strengthen the UAE’s position as a pioneering global hub for innovation and cutting-edge research, with the aim of ensuring a sustainable, resilient future. Partnerships such as that with Tadweer Group align with this commitment and bolster our efforts to engage with all relevant stakeholders from the higher education and scientific research ecosystem, thereby enhancing the integration of research and innovation outcomes with national priorities.”

The series of workshops will act as a catalyst for Tadweer Group’s plans to implement expertise from universities and research institutions to address additional management challenges across different waste streams and system components. Bringing together academic experts to engage directly on operational challenges and relevant solutions for higher-value utilisation of green waste, workshop discussions are based on real-world data, system constraints and operational challenges, with a clear emphasis on applied and pilot-oriented outcomes.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said, “Partnerships are core to our values at Tadweer Group. We’re proud to explore opportunities focused on green waste with the Ministry, in line with the national agenda for sustainability. By harnessing the World Future Energy Summit for key discussions alongside partners from the public and private sectors, we can drive positive impact across the waste management value chain.”

Ahmed Al Kayyoomi, Strategy & Business Performance Executive Director, Tadweer Group, commented: Collaborations with like-minded entities are part of our DNA and strategy at Tadweer Group. Through these important conversations and workshops, we’re tapping into the incredible potential of the waste sector. We invite all higher education and research institutions to engage in meaningful dialogue with Tadweer Group to further explore the ways in which we can unlock the value of waste as an unutilised resource, creating a sustainable and more resilient future.”