SCC delegation reviews FNC AI experience

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) visited the Federal National Council (FNC) to learn about its experience in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into parliamentary work.

Dr Omar Abdulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, received the delegation in the presence of Engineer Matar Suhail Salem Matar Al Muhairi, Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Development, along with several members of the General Secretariat staff.

Dr Al Nuaimi affirmed the FNC’s commitment to adopting AI technologies within a clear institutional vision. This aims to enhance parliamentary efficiency, improve the quality of outputs, and establish sustainable digital transformation aligned with the UAE’s national direction and public interest.

The visit included a detailed presentation on the FNC’s AI journey, outlining motivations for smart transformation and a phased roadmap. The roadmap begins with establishment and capacity-building, followed by pilot expansion, and concludes with integration to build a comprehensive and sustainable parliamentary intelligence system.

The delegation was also briefed on the FNC’s AI governance and ethical framework, which aligns with the Federal Government Charter and international standards. The framework is based on transparency, accountability, data protection and privacy, and sustainable use of technology.

The presentation highlighted the infrastructure and operational framework supporting AI applications at the FNC, along with practical examples such as the smart document reader within the Smart Parliament application, the automation of parliamentary session minutes, the smart visual content indexing system to enhance search functionality in session and meeting recordings, and the integrated parliamentary observatory.

Engineer Matar Al Muhairi explained that the FNC’s AI project follows a systematic approach covering governance, capacity building, and planned pilot testing before full institutional implementation. This ensures measurable impact and provides decision-makers with reliable, intelligent tools. He added that the operational framework is based on data classification and building a secure, scalable environment supported by advanced graphics processors to enable complex analyses, accelerate machine learning, and improve real-time accuracy.

The delegation reviewed key AI applications, especially the smart document reader in the Smart Parliament app, which allows direct interaction with document content, multi-level summarisation, extraction of key decisions and dates, and automated parliamentary session minute generation. The system also converts audio into accurate Modern Standard Arabic text, analyses speaker interventions, and produces official minutes and analytical reports. The observatory links parliamentary recommendations to federal projects and provides dashboards for monitoring and oversight.

At the end of the visit, the Sharjah Consultative Council delegation expressed appreciation for the FNC’s advanced AI experience, emphasising the importance of exchanging institutional knowledge between legislative councils and leveraging smart solutions to develop parliamentary work.