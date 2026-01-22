'Al Zeer Salem' revives legendary Arab epic on Friday

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the first performances of the theatrical epic “Al Zeer Salem” will begin on Friday, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, and will run for three consecutive days.

The production features a distinguished group of leading Arab artists, including the play’s director Salloum Haddad, Bassem Yakhour, Abed Fahad, and actress Amal Mohammed. The script was written by Othman Johaa.

The theatrical production reintroduces one of the most prominent epics in Arab heritage through a contemporary artistic treatment that combines dramatic depth with a strong human perspective, offering a fresh interpretation of the legend beyond traditional frameworks.

According Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, hosting “Al Zeer Salem” at Al Majaz Amphitheatre reflects Sharjah’s commitment to presenting high-quality Arab theatrical productions inspired by cultural heritage and delivered through a modern vision.

He noted that the production offers an integrated artistic experience that blends dramatic depth with human values, contributing to the enrichment of the theatrical scene in the emirate, which actively supports the performing arts.

The play explores the events of the War of Al Basus, tracing the journey of Al Zeer Salem (Abu Layla Al-Muhalhil) in his struggle to avenge the death of his brother Kulaib. The theatrical reading preserves the epic and poetic nature of the work, while focusing on the inner conflict between revenge and justice in its human dimensions.

The performance runs for 120 minutes and is supported by advanced visual elements, including dynamic stage design that mirrors the story’s transformations, a dramatic rhythm enriched by Arabic music, as well as lighting and sound effects that enhance the dramatic atmosphere and support the theatrical narrative.