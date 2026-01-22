Sharjah ready to host 63 teams from 16 countries at 8th AWST in February

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- As the countdown begins for the eighth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), Sharjah Women’s Sports has announced full organisational, technical, and logistical readiness, with all concerned entities prepared to welcome the biennial sporting event, scheduled to take place from 2nd to 12th February across 10 sports venues located in three cities within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The venues will host competitions featuring 63 sports teams from 16 Arab countries, competing in nine individual and team sports, including basketball, table tennis, volleyball, fencing, athletics, shooting, and archery. Taekwondo and rowing join the tournament as newly introduced sports.

Competitions and training sessions will be distributed across a number of clubs and sports facilities in the emirate, including Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre, Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled, Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, Al Hamriyah Beach, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Al Riqa Children’s Centre, and Al Batayih Cultural and Sports Club.

Host clubs and venues have confirmed the completion of all maintenance and technical preparations, and their readiness to host competitions and training sessions in line with approved standards, ensuring smooth operations and a coherent experience for teams, officials, and spectators.