Mercedes-Benz AG, Titan Lithium sign long-term strategic lithium agreement

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Titan Lithium Industries Ltd, the UAE’s flagship lithium refinery, has signed a supply framework agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG to supply battery-grade lithium for the automaker’s global electric-vehicle portfolio. Valued at over US$300 million (AED1.1 billion), the multi-year agreement supports Mercedes-Benz’s electrification roadmap and marks a significant milestone for the UAE’s industrial and clean-energy ambitions.

The agreement establishes Titan Lithium as a supplier within Mercedes-Benz’s global battery materials supply chain and reflects the automaker’s focus on securing long-term supply security and responsibly produced, geographically diversified lithium supply.

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s broader industrial and energy-transition objectives to localize strategic value chains and expand downstream manufacturing of critical materials.

Titan Lithium’s refinery, located in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), utilizes clean energy sources and industry-leading lithium refining processes to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide aligned with the requirements of a low-carbon automotive supply chain.

Commercial supply under the agreement is expected to commence in 2028, subject to customary conditions.

“This agreement reflects the UAE’s deliberate strategy to build globally competitive industrial value chains in critical sectors,” said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. “By enabling advanced manufacturing partnerships between global manufactures and UAE-based producers, the UAE continues to position itself as a reliable, long-term partner and the corridor to the economy of the future.”

“Lithium is the backbone of the new energy economy, and this partnership reflects the UAE’s emergence as a trusted, long-term contributor," said Vaibhav Jain, Founder and Chairman of Titan Lithium Industries Ltd. “The UAE today represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide resilience to the clean energy ecosystem globally. This agreement with Mercedes-Benz reinforces global confidence in the UAE’s ability to deliver critical materials responsibly, reliably, and at world-class standards.”