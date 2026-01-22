'Saqar Humanitarian Ship' sets sail carrying over 4,000 tonnes of aid for Gaza

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and under the supervision and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, the Saqar Humanitarian Ship set sail today from Ras Al Khaimah Port, carrying more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid bound for Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for its delivery to the Gaza Strip.

The ship was prepared and loaded under the supervision of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip.

The aid shipment includes food supplies, shelter materials such as winter clothing and essential living necessities, in addition to medicines, medical equipment and medical consumables.

These efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Strip and meet the basic needs of the most affected groups, particularly children, women and the elderly.

Relief parcels were prepared and packed on 14th and 15th January at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, within the initiatives of the Foundation, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and with wide participation from various segments of the community.

The Saqar Humanitarian Ship, which is the 12th vessel sent from the UAE to the Gaza Strip, comes within the framework of the humanitarian initiatives implemented by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming its firm humanitarian commitment to stand by the fraternal Palestinian people and to strengthen joint relief and humanitarian efforts.