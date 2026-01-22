Technology Innovation Institute, WEF announce ‘Abu Dhabi Centre for Frontier Technologies’ at Davos

DAVOS, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Frontier Technologies, a new Centre within WEF’s prestigious Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Global Network.

The signing took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Member of the World Economic Forum Leadership Council; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

Established with a clear mandate to lead breakthroughs in frontier research and development, advance global policy on emerging technologies, and foster international collaboration that moves innovation from the lab into real-world deployment, the Centre builds on the UAE’s position as a real-world testbed for innovation.

Supported by an agile regulatory environment and a strong link between research, policy and execution, the UAE offers a unique platform for piloting, deploying and scaling emerging technologies at national level - a capability that will now be amplified through the World Economic Forum’s globally connected C4IR network.

The new Centre positions Abu Dhabi as a global epicentre for pioneering research of advanced technologies, with a focus on Quantum Computing, Robotics, Propulsion & Space systems, and related AI applications. Through this strategic partnership, TII joins a globally connected innovation ecosystem designed to accelerate the responsible adoption of transformative technologies.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said, “As frontier technologies accelerate, there is a growing imperative and opportunity to guide their responsible and impactful adoption. This Centre brings together research excellence, policy leadership and global collaboration in one platform - pushing the boundaries of frontier R&D while enabling breakthrough science to move beyond the lab into real-world application. By translating innovation into responsibly governed, scalable solutions, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for science, innovation and impact.”

“The addition of Abu Dhabi Centre for Frontier Technologies strengthens the C4IR Global Network’s ability to shape global technology agenda” said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “By bringing world-class research capabilities into the Network, this Centre will support industries in translating innovation into practical, responsible solutions that advance inclusion, sustainability and trust in technology.”

With this announcement, Abu Dhabi strengthens the UAE’s presence within the World Economic Forum’s global C4IR network, joining a distinguished group of Centres across countries such as the US, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and India.

The Centre aims to push the boundaries of research and development in critical frontier technologies, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s thought leadership through proof-of-concept pilots, regulatory sandboxes, and global convenings. It will serve as both an innovation engine and a strategic platform, advancing responsible technology adoption and reinforcing the UAE’s global standing in science and innovation.