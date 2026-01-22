Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of new cohorts of officer cadets at the Dubai Police Academy.

The ceremony marked the graduation of the 33rd cohort of 115 male officer cadets, the 6th cohort of female officer cadets, 53 university enrollees who were part of the 33rd class, and 142 participants who completed the foundation courses.

The event was held at the academy’s parade ground and attended by a distinguished gathering comprising senior officials, military and police leaders, diplomats, and the families of the graduates.

Among those present were Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The attendees included Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Police Academy; and Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; along with a number of ministers, senior officials, and community figures.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan arrived at the grandstand. Graduates then presented a coordinated field display, showcasing their professional competence, discipline, and high level of physical fitness.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri and Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, honoured the top-performing graduates, awarding them medals of excellence and congratulating them on their achievements. Sheikh Hamdan wished the new graduates continued success in serving the nation and community.

The ceremony also included the formal handover of the academy flag from the 33rd cohort to the 34th, followed by the graduates swearing an oath of allegiance to the UAE, its leadership, constitution, and laws, pledging to safeguard the nation’s security and uphold their duties with loyalty and integrity.

In his address, Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal emphasised that the academy’s efforts, under the direct supervision of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, focus on shaping capable officers who can adapt to change and challenges to serve the country with professionalism and dedication. He noted that, since its establishment in 1987, the Dubai Police Academy has produced generations of officers who have carried responsibility before rank and justice before authority. The 430 graduates marching out from the academy represent a renewed commitment to public security and service, he added.

Addressing the graduates, Brigadier Dr Al Jamal urged them to remain steadfast, principled, and worthy of the trust placed in them, also acknowledging the families who supported them throughout their journey.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri paid tribute to the UAE’s leadership vision while praising the graduates and their families. He said the newly graduated cohorts reflected the leadership’s vision of placing people at the heart of national development and building a security system founded on loyalty, discipline, and constant readiness. He highlighted the Dubai Police Academy’s commitment to global standards in training and education, which ensure that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values that enable them to confidently address evolving security challenges.

Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs, congratulated the graduates, describing the occasion as a turning point in their professional lives. He affirmed that the academy’s integrated programmes successfully prepare officers who combine professional competence with operational readiness and strong institutional awareness.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Alabdulla, Director of the Cadet Affairs Department, noted that the graduation crowns years of academic efforts, training, and character-building. He stressed the importance of fostering responsibility, commitment, and core policing values from the very first day of training, wishing the graduates a career marked by exemplary service and loyalty to the UAE and its leadership.