Dubai hosts 1st International Conference on Green AI

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1st International Conference on Green AI, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, will be held January 24-25 at Dubai Police Academy.

Organised by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment with Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University Dubai, the event is themed "Harnessing AI Applications for Environmental Sustainability."

The conference aims to enhance modern technologies' role in addressing environmental challenges, explore AI's future in reducing emissions, developing natural resources, and improving climate resilience. It will highlight AI applications in water and energy management, biodiversity protection, sustainable cities, and smart environmental governance.

"The conference reflects the UAE's vision to leverage advanced technology for environmental protection and sustainable development. We've ensured the conference covers key issues like environmental protection, sustainable development, environmental policies, AI governance, and applications in climate change mitigation, water and energy management, smart agriculture, and enhancing environmental security," said Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Bin Fahad, Chairman of Zayed International Foundation for the Environment.

The conference will feature local and international experts presenting papers and leading discussions on environmental innovation, green AI applications, environmental forecasting, air quality monitoring, and natural risk management. It will also discuss sustainability systems in smart cities, emission reduction mechanisms, and resource consumption measurement using advanced digital solutions.

The event includes a specialised exhibition of the latest sustainable technologies, training workshops, student activities, and interactive sessions announcing key recommendations and outcomes.