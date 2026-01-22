Ahmed bin Mohammed directs 3rd Falconry Masters Heats on 14 February

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the third edition of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup over a 400-metre distance, titled ‘Masters Heats’, will be held on 14th February at Lahbab Track, at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center in Dubai.

The championship will witness widespread international participation, with 27 teams representing 25 countries competing across four diverse heats, underscoring the tournament’s global appeal and its growing stature on the competitive heritage sports map.

The hosting of the third edition follows the cooperation agreement signed last month between the UAE Falcons Federation and the Supreme Organising Committee of the Masters Games – Abu Dhabi 2026, aimed at strengthening collaboration ahead of the global event, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 6th to 15th February, bringing together more than 25,000 athletes competing across 37 sports over ten days.

The agreement was signed by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing has strengthened the championship’s global stature and institutional competitiveness by establishing the Cup as an annual platform that brings together national federations and teams from around the world, uniting falconers under the Federation’s umbrella and advancing falconry’s evolution from a local tradition into an international sport.

The first edition of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup in 2023 saw the Al-Gannas Qatari Society team winning first place and the Cup title, followed by the UAE Falcons Federation team in second place, and the Committee of Popular Heritage Sports of the Kingdom of Bahrain in third. In the second edition in 2024, the UAE Falcons Federation secured first place, the Al-Gannas Qatari Society team was placed second, and the Bahraini Committee for Traditional Sports team came third.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, emphasised the importance of leveraging major sporting platforms to promote the sport of the UAE’s forefathers, both domestically and globally. He noted that hosting the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup this year holds particular significance, as it coincides with the Masters Games – Abu Dhabi 2026, which is set to welcome more than 25,000 athletes from around the world.

He added, “We take pride in the inclusion of falconry within the sports programme of the Masters Games – Abu Dhabi 2026. Thanks to the support of our wise leadership, falconry has transitioned from a recreational pursuit to a global sport, with falconry championships receiving recognition from the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.”

He expressed strong confidence in the ability of the Masters Games organising committee to deliver the event to the highest international standards, affirming that the Masters Games – Abu Dhabi 2026 represents the world’s largest international multi-sport participation event. He added that the Games carry an important message promoting lifelong sports participation, with a particular focus on older age groups and senior athletes.

Rashid bin Markhan, who is also the Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, explained that the sustainable development approach adopted by the International Federation stems from the visionary leadership and directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the close follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, with the aim of ensuring that falconry has a strong presence on the international sports stage.

He noted that developing distinctive sporting platforms for falconry helps strengthen future generations’ connection to their heritage through competition. He also emphasised the importance of closer engagement with organisations that host major international sporting events, in line with the UAE Falcons Federation’s role in promoting falconry and its authentic values locally and globally.

He further expressed pride in the inclusion of falconry in the Masters Games programme, which since 1985 has brought together hundreds of thousands of participants from across the globe. He affirmed that falconry’s inclusion reflects its international value and standing, particularly as the event is overseen by the International Masters Games Association, a global organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee. “We are proud of this ambitious partnership, which serves falconry, expands its horizons, and records the achievements of its winners within a prestigious global sporting platform that brings together athletes from diverse nations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aref Hamad Al Awani affirmed that hosting the third International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup ‘Masters Heats’ on 14th February represents an important milestone in the development of falconry and the enhancement of its international presence. He noted that the event is the result of cooperation with the Supreme Organising Committee of Masters Games – Abu Dhabi 2026 and reflects the UAE’s growing status as a global hub for heritage sports.

Al Awani added that the Masters Games contribute to connecting generations with authentic sporting heritage, support sustainability and competitiveness efforts, and promote Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for hosting major global sporting events, with the participation of elite athletes from around the world.

He extended his sincere thanks to all parties, commending their efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming global event, and affirming that this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to presenting heritage sporting events in a manner befitting their stature and significance in the UAE.