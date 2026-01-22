Sharjah Real Estate, Ruwad sign MoU

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad) aimed at empowering citizens to engage in real estate brokerage in accordance with the highest professional and regulatory standards, while advancing specialised real estate training and educational programmes.

The agreement forms part of the emirate’s strategic efforts to increase citizens’ participation in the real estate sector and create sustainable employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The memorandum was signed by Abdulaziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Fatima Hassan Al-Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, in the presence of Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Hamad Al-Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Eng. Raymond Khouzami, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Thuraya Real Estate Group, along with several senior officials and representatives from both entities.

This agreement aligns with Sharjah’s strategic vision to strengthen partnerships between government entities and entrepreneurship-support institutions, with the aim of empowering citizens, developing their capabilities in the real estate sector, and enabling them to pursue sustainable career paths. It also provides advanced training and qualification programs that prepare participants to practice real estate brokerage with high levels of professionalism and operational efficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ruwad will promote the Emirati Real Estate Broker Initiative, support training programs for citizens wishing to join the sector, and receive applications from entrepreneurs interested in engaging in real estate brokerage activities, before coordinating their submission to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. Ruwad will also provide suitable training venues and cover instructors’ fees to ensure the effective implementation and success of the programmes.

In turn, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department will organise specialised training programs to qualify citizens for real estate brokerage, grant initial approvals for obtaining brokerage licenses, and exempt beneficiaries from training program fees. Abdulaziz Al-Shamsi stated, “This agreement is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aim at stimulating the real estate market, opening new horizons for citizens in the emirate, and empowering them to play an active role across key economic sectors.”

Al-Shamsi added, “This memorandum of cooperation with the Ruwad Foundation reflects the Department’s commitment to translating this vision into practical initiatives through advanced qualification and training programs. Such important steps will enable citizens to practice real estate brokerage with high efficiency and contribute to developing a new generation of qualified Emirati brokers capable of supporting sectoral growth in accordance with the highest professional standards. Moreover, this will create new business opportunities and reinforce a secure and sustainable investment environment that serves both investors and citizens.”

Hamad Al-Mahmoud said, “This memorandum marks a significant step toward empowering national talent and strengthening the presence of Emirati entrepreneurs in the real estate brokerage sector in Sharjah. Through the Emirati Real Estate Broker Initiative, we will work collaboratively to provide a supportive business ecosystem that integrates professional and regulatory training with practical market opportunities based on the best practices.”

Furthermore, Al-Mahmoud expressed his pride in this strategic partnership with Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, noting that it aligns with Sharjah’s vision to support entrepreneurial ventures and advance the entrepreneurial ecosystem toward broader, more diversified, and competitive horizons. In addition, it will open new avenues for Emirati youth to enter promising economic sectors, contributing to sustainable development and reinforcing national participation in real estate activities.

He also emphasised that real estate brokerage represents a fundamental pillar of Sharjah’s real estate sector, playing a key role in market regulation, enhancing transparency, and improving the efficiency of property transactions. This importance is further underscored by the comprehensive urban and developmental expansion witnessed across the emirate’s cities and regions, alongside growing residential, commercial, and investment projects. Such growth necessitates the preparation of qualified national brokers capable of keeping pace with market expansion within clear professional and regulatory frameworks.

Finally, he added that, within the framework of this memorandum and the initiative’s implementation plan, the Ruwad Foundation will organise specialised training programmes to qualify entrepreneurs for real estate brokerage. It will also provide the necessary support to fulfil regulatory requirements, coordinate the issuance of initial approvals for business licenses, and exempt initiative beneficiaries from training program fees. These measures will reduce financial burdens on entrepreneurs and enhance their readiness to enter the real estate market with confidence and operational competence.