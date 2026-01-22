Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves net profit of AED1.3 billion in 2025

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank delivered a strong financial and operational performance during 2025, supported by balanced growth across its core activities. Net profit after tax reached AED1.32 billion, representing an increase of 26% compared to AED1.05 billion recorded in 2024.

Income from Islamic financing investments and sukuk increased by AED175.0 million, representing a growth rate of 4.7%, reaching approximately AED3.9 billion in 2025, compared to AED3.7 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, distributions to depositors and sukuk holders amounted to AED2.3 billion, compared to AED2.2 billion in 2024. This reflects the Bank’s ability to maintain a sustainable balance between financing growth and fair Shariah-compliant returns, while preserving income stability despite fluctuations in funding costs and competitive pricing pressures.

Customer deposits reached AED55.7 billion, compared to AED51.8 billion at the end of 2024, resulting in a financing-to-deposit ratio of 81.8%, compared to 73.6% in the previous year. The Bank also maintained strong liquidity levels of 22.3% of total assets, amounting to AED20.2 billion, compared to 21.6% at the end of the previous year.

In line with its commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns, the Board of Directors proposed an increase in cash dividend distribution to 20%, compared to 15% in the previous year, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming General Assembly.

The Board also approved a proposal to increase the Bank’s capital, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholders’ consent. This capital increase will provide existing shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe to new shares, strengthen the Bank’s capital base, support future growth plans, ensure ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements, and deliver sustainable long-term returns to shareholders.