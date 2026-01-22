MBZUAI, WEF announce cooperation agreement to establish Abu Dhabi Centre for Intelligent Future

DAVOS, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement to establish the Abu Dhabi Centre for Intelligent Future, reflecting both sides’ commitment to supporting international efforts to enhance readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to further position the United Arab Emirates as a global hub for innovation in artificial intelligence.

The signing took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Member of the World Economic Forum Leadership Council; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision to lead the future of artificial intelligence globally and to strengthen international partnerships aimed at leveraging advanced technologies to support sustainable economic and social development.

Under the agreement, which has a three-year term and is renewable, the new centre will join the World Economic Forum’s network of Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, serving as a platform that brings together decision-makers from government, the private sector, civil society and academia to design and implement initiatives that enhance national and regional competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

The centre will work to develop an integrated AI ecosystem by supporting scientific research, strengthening infrastructure, advancing governance frameworks and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, reinforcing MBZUAI’s role as a key driver of regional and global competitiveness in this vital sector.

The agreement also provides for enhanced knowledge cooperation and the exchange of expertise, including the participation of the centre’s professionals in the World Economic Forum’s fellowship programmes and global projects, as well as the issuance of joint research reports and the organisation of specialised sessions and events on the Forum’s international platforms.

The World Economic Forum will support the centre by integrating it into its global AI communities, providing access to its advanced digital platforms, and contributing to the international dissemination of the centre’s research and knowledge outputs.