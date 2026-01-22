ASAS Real Estate showcases distinguished portfolio of projects at ACRES 2026

SHARJAH, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), is taking part in the prestigious Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026”, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The exhibition will take place from 21-24 January 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah. It is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and attracts the UAE’s leading property developers, investors, and industry specialists.

Through its participation, ASAS Real Estate is presenting a carefully curated portfolio of residential, hospitality, commercial, and industrial projects strategically located across the UAE. This diverse offering underscores the company’s commitment to creating integrated, sustainable communities that cater to a wide range of investors and future residents.

Commenting on the company’s presence at the exhibition, Eng. Aamir Al Zarooni, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, emphasised that participation in ACRES 2026 forms a key part of the company’s strategic growth plans. He noted that the event provides a dynamic platform to connect directly with investors, partners, and key market stakeholders.

“Our participation in ACRES 2026 reaffirms ASAS Real Estate’s commitment to delivering integrated and diversified real estate developments that meet the aspirations of investors and residents alike, in line with the rapid growth of the real estate sector in Sharjah and the wider UAE,” he said. “Through this participation, we aim to present our portfolio of residential, hospitality, commercial, and industrial projects, backed by flexible solutions and well-structured investment options designed to build investor confidence and support sustainable development.”

He further explained that the exhibition offers a direct channel to highlight the company’s projects and competitive advantages, strengthen partnerships, and gain insights into the latest market trends, all of which reinforce ASAS Real Estate’s standing as a trusted developer in the region.

Among the flagship projects on display by ASAS Real Estate is the Khorfakkan Resort, a luxury beachfront residential development located on the eastern coast of Khorfakkan that boasts direct sea views and offers freehold ownership to all nationalities.

The portfolio also includes the Al Rowaidat Residential and Commercial Lands Project in Sharjah, which presents flexible investment opportunities for residential and commercial development, and the Al Saja’a Industrial Lands Project, specifically designed to support the industrial and logistics sectors through comprehensive infrastructure.

Visitors can also explore Garden City 2, located in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai. The project offers immediately available residential apartments, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, housed in a building comprising a ground floor, two parking levels, and six residential floors.

Additionally on show is ASAS 2 Building, situated in Sharjah’s Al Falah area, near Al Zahia and Aljada, and with easy access to Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project features ready residential apartments comprising one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

At its ACRES 2026 stand, ASAS Real Estate has made available a dedicated team of specialists to assist visitors, providing detailed information on project features, unit specifications, ownership options, and payment plans.

To further facilitate investment, ASAS Real Estate offers customised financing facilities and tailored solutions in collaboration with Sharjah Islamic Bank, adding a valuable layer of support for both local and international investors and enhancing the overall appeal of its projects.