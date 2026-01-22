Maryam Al Hammadi: Agile, AI-enabled governance must remain rule-of-law based, human-lead

DAVOS, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has said that the UAE Government’s effort in harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the agility of its regulatory ecosystem is performed within a framework grounded in the rule of law. "Agility must strengthen constitutional safeguards, equality and human accountability. AI may inform decision-making, but responsibility and authority must always remain firmly human.”

The declaration was made during Al Hammadi’s participation in the session titled “Regulating at the Speed of Code,” held as part of the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. The session explored the pathways to scaling agile, AI and data enabled governance to reduce fragmentation and advance trusted, human-centered, and globally interoperable regulatory models. Along with Al Hammadi, the panel brought together Federico Sturzenegger (Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation; Young Global Leader, Argentina), and Yutaka Sasaki (Representative Director, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group, Japan), and Joel Kaplan (Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta, USA), and was moderated by Nicholas Thompson (Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic, USA).

During the session, Maryam Al Hammadi highlighted the key initiatives adopted by the UAE Government to enhance the agility of its regulatory system and keep pace with rapid transformations of the Intelligent Age, starting with the largest legislative transformation agenda in the UAE’s history, which resulted in the update of 90% of federal legislation. Al Hammadi affirmed that this achievement marked a foundational milestone paving the way for a new phase in the UAE’s regulatory journey, as the UAE Government is currently developing the world’s first Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem to modernise legislative processes through the use of AI to produce more efficient, faster, higher-quality, agile, and future-ready legislation.

During the session, Maryam Al Hammadi emphasised that the UAE Government’s adoption of an agile and AI-based approach in regulation, through its Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem, is pursued within a framework that maintains the rule of law and enhances constitutional safeguards.

Al Hammadi added that the Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem will operate according to clear legal procedures and within controls that enhance equality, legality, transparency, and trust, and ensure privacy and data protection, and support due process, while maintaining full human oversight and accountability.

Furthermore, Al Hammadi highlighted the importance of investing in human capital as the primary decision-maker, operating in synergy with AI, by ensuring the readiness of legislators and legal professionals for lawmaking in the Intelligent Age, emphasising the need to upskill the legal workforce to engage with AI tools, and prepare them for future, hybrid professions that combine legal expertise with data and technology.

The event was attended by ministers, senior political leaders, Chief Executive Officers, and representatives of leading global organisations, alongside members of the UAE delegation participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.