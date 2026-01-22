Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets executive management delegation from Walt Disney Company

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with an executive management delegation from the Walt Disney Company, including Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences.

The meeting discussed the development plans for the Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, announced in May 2025 following a strategic partnership agreement between Miral and the Walt Disney Company.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing Abu Dhabi’s tourism and entertainment sector, supporting economic diversification efforts, and reaffirming the emirate as a leading global destination for leisure and entertainment tourism.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Miral; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.