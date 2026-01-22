UAE delegation meets with President of World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Børge Brende, President and CEO of WEF, and Larry Fink, Interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of WEF.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a number of senior officials and decision makers.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening effective international partnerships and advancing cooperation with leading global institutions to support sustainable development pathways and build resilient economies capable of adapting to rapid economic and technological change.

The discussions underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation with major international institutions, particularly to advance sustainable growth, strengthen confidence in global markets, support innovation, encourage long-term investment, and empower communities.

The meeting also addressed a range of key development-related themes, including the future of global investment, the role of capital in supporting sustainable development, the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships, and the need to build more resilient and inclusive economic systems that balance economic growth and social responsibility.

Participants highlighted the importance of regional and international coordination at this stage, in light of increasing global challenges. They emphasised that strengthening dialogue and multilateral cooperation represents a fundamental pillar for addressing development challenges, identifying new opportunities for growth and stability, and benefiting from successful global experiences.

The exchange of expertise between countries and international institutions was also highlighted as a key driver in advancing public policy development, stimulating innovation, enhancing quality of life, and consolidating the foundations of comprehensive and sustainable development.