Calidus, LPP Holding sign strategic MoU to advance cooperation in unmanned aerial systems at UMEX & SimTEX 2026

ABU DHBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group and Czech manufacturer of fully autonomous unmanned systems LPP Holding, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in the field of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group and Jiří Sauer, CEO and Owner of LPP Holding, on the sidelines of the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 taking place from 20-22 January.

The MoU sets the foundation for a partnership aimed at strengthening industrial integration, accelerating technology localisation, and expanding the development and production of fully autonomous unmanned platforms in the UAE.

As part of this cooperation, the two companies will work together across a broad spectrum of initiatives, including localisation, joint assembly and production, and the progressive transition towards full manufacturing of unmanned systems. The partnership also encompasses technology transfer and knowledge development, as well as joint research, development and codevelopment programmes designed to advance nextgeneration UAS capabilities.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone for Calidus as we continue to expand our leadership in the development and production of advanced unmanned systems. By aligning LPP Holding’s cuttingedge technologies with the Group‘s integrated manufacturing capabilities and proven track record in delivering highperformance platforms, we are creating a powerful foundation for the next generation of autonomous solutions. This partnership reinforces our longterm strategy to drive innovation, strengthen industrial capacity, and accelerate the localisation of fully autonomous systems designed and built to the highest global standards.”

Martina Tauberová, Director of External Relations at LPP Holding, said: This cooperation brings together top-tier Czech technological know-how with the industrial capabilities and strategic vision of the United Arab Emirates. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of fully autonomous unmanned platforms and advancing Czech–Emirati cooperation in the field of defence technologies.”

The objective of the joint venture is to establish a regional hub for LPP Holding’s autonomous unmanned systems, thereby expanding production capacities and distribution channels for systems developed by the Czech company. Calidus will play a central role in enabling this expansion through its advanced manufacturing capabilities and established industrial ecosystem in the UAE.

In the meantime, Calidus Holding Group has concluded its participation in the seventh edition of the event. Its stand, located within the UAE National Pavilion, unveiled, for the first time, a range of its latest locally developed and manufactured defence products, an achievement that underscores the strength and distinction of the national defence industry, built on innovation, precision, and the integration of advanced technologies.

This progress reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen and expand the national defence‑industrial ecosystem regionally and internationally.