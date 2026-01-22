Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain

AL AIN, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received several sheikhs, dignitaries, officials and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza held cordial discussions with attendees, reflecting the strong bonds between the leadership and the local community.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted ongoing development and infrastructure projects taking place across key sectors in Al Ain Region, underscoring continuous efforts to enhance the quality of government and community services in line with the aspirations of residents and in support of their wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also asserted the importance of collective action and public-private partnerships in ensuring sustainable development, noting that such collaboration is crucial for achieving strategic goals and delivering tangible benefits to citizens and the broader community.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also met with members of the organising committee of the Al Ain Camel Racing Festival, commending their efforts in the successful organisation of this sporting and heritage event, reinforcing the status of camel racing and preserving this authentic heritage for future generations.

This meeting reflects His Highness's enduring commitment to engaging directly with the people of Al Ain Region, listening to their needs and addressing their expectations.

The attendees, in turn, expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet His Highness, affirming that such gatherings embody the leadership’s dedication to open dialogue and community engagement to deliver meaningful services.

At the conclusion of the meeting, group photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the members of the organising committee of the Al Ain Camel Racing Festival.