MOCCAE organises community mangrove planting at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary

DUBAI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, with support from Al Rostamani Group, organised a community mangrove planting event at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai.

The initiative forms part of their ongoing efforts to promote nature-based solutions and aligns with the UAE’s celebration of the ‘Year of Family’, which aims to instill environmental and social responsibility across generations and raise awareness of the importance of protecting ecosystems.

The event was attended by Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, alongside a delegation from Al Rostamani Group. This delegation included Abdulrahman Saqr, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Human Capital Officer; Endre Frankl, Chief Financial Officer; David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel; and Bizhar Fuad, Acting General Manager of Abdulla Al Rostamani Properties. Representatives from the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority were also present.

The event saw significant participation from leaders, employees, and their families in planting mangroves event. This initiative underscored family unity and the collaborative spirit between the public and private sectors in protecting biodiversity and advancing nature-based solutions across the UAE. It also contributes to the national target of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030, as part of the UAE’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

This initiative reflects Al Rostamani Group’s commitment to supporting national efforts to expand mangrove cultivation, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in October 2023. The agreement established a clear framework for translating commitments into on-the-ground initiatives that directly contribute to achieving the national target of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Hiba Al Shehhi emphasised that connecting nature conservation and biodiversity enhancement with the social fabric is crucial for ensuring the sustained success of the Ministry’s initiatives. She stated: “Today we celebrate the ‘Year of Family’ in a truly meaningful way. The sight of employees planting mangroves alongside their children in this natural reserve carries a powerful message: environmental protection starts at home, and ecological values are instilled through example and practice. The seedlings planted by children today will grow alongside them, reminding them that they are guardians of nature and partners in shaping a greener, more sustainable future for our nation. “Through those small hands, we will be better positioned in the future to raise awareness of the importance of nature-based solutions and to redefine our entire relationship with nature, and the vital importance of preserving it.”

Al Shehhi concluded: “We value our strategic partnership with Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority and Al Rostamani Group and their ongoing support for the Ministry’s efforts. This collaboration embodies the principle of shared responsibility, which underpins our national strategies. Partnerships with leaders from the private sector and the wider community represent a national model for achieving comprehensive sustainability goals in the UAE and provide a solid foundation for promoting sustainable practices among all residents.”

Abdulrahman Saqr reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to supporting national sustainability objectives. He emphasised that sponsoring this event reflects the Group’s successful collaboration with the Ministry and highlights the importance of the private sector as an essential partner in protecting natural habitats and raising public awareness about mangroves, which are vital national environmental treasures, and supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality.”

The event aimed to strengthen community engagement and provide an interactive platform for families and employees to directly contribute to the UAE’s goals for expanding mangrove coverage. This is particularly important, as mangroves play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, coastal protection, and supporting marine biodiversity.

This initiative stems from an MoU signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Al Rostamani Group in October 2023. The agreement established a strategic framework for cooperation to support the National Carbon Sequestration Project. Under this partnership, Al Rostamani Group plays a role in strengthening national capabilities for mangrove seedling production. It is supporting the establishment of a modern nursery aimed at increasing annual output to millions of seedlings, thereby accelerating progress towards the national goal of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Mangroves are critically important in climate action efforts because they are recognised as some of the most efficient natural carbon sinks on Earth. Research shows that mangrove forests can absorb and store carbon at rates that exceed those of tropical rainforests. They sequester carbon in their biomass and soil for thousands of years, making them a powerful natural tool for combating global warming and reducing emissions.

In addition to their role in climate regulation, mangroves play an important part in protecting the UAE’s coastal environment. They serve as natural defences and living barriers that shield shorelines from erosion, storms, and rising sea levels. Moreover, mangrove forests serve as nurseries, providing safe habitats for the reproduction of numerous fish species, marine organisms, and birds, thereby directly contributing to the sustainability of fisheries and enhancing local biodiversity.