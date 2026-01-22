Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Etihad Rail; reviews latest developments in freight, passenger rail projects

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from Etihad Rail, and reviewed the company's project updates, emphasising that the Etihad Rail project is a key pillar of the national transport system and a major strategic initiative driving sustainable infrastructure.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the company’s achievements, including the transport of more than 10 million tonnes of stone and gravel, as well as 148,000 containers, highlighting its active role in supporting trade across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the competitive position the company has achieved in the national transport sector, supporting comprehensive development across the UAE through a railway network aligned with the highest global standards.