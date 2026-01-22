Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX & SIMTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has visited the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Technologies Exhibition (SimTEX).

H.H. Sheikh Saift toured several pavilions at the exhibitions, learning about the latest technological solutions presented by participating companies and institutions in the fields of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, training simulation, and future technologies.

These technologies contribute to the development of various civil, commercial, and defense sectors, as well as to the development of smart cities and the improvement of public safety.

H.H. Sheikh Saif also was briefed from representatives of the participating entities about the levels of development witnessed in the commercial and civilian applications of innovative technologies and defense uses, especially with regard to Robots, Smart Control Systems, and Drones based on AI , and the capabilities provided by virtual training and simulation systems to enhance readiness and operational efficiency.