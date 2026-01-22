Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Al Dhafra Festival Camel Mazayna

AL DHAFRA, 22nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured the winners of the 20th Al Dhafra rounds in local and Majahim breeds, held as part of the Camel Mazayna final round at the 19th Al Dhafra Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, along with several officials, dignitaries of Al Dhafra Region, and prominent camel owners.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan secured first place in the 20th Al Dhafra round for local camel breeds, while Sari Baloosh Barak Al Mazrouei claimed first place in the 20th Al Dhafra round for Majahim camels.

The 19th Al Dhafra Festival attracted wide participation from camel owners across the UAE and the GCC region, who competed in 118 rounds for 1,135 prizes valued at more than AED53 million.

The event reinforced national identity and heritage values, strengthened generational ties to heritage, and contributed to the preservation of traditions rooted in Emirati culture.